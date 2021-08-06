Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas goof around with filters in new video: 'Aren't we cute'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas donned their goofy hats as they featured in a new video. A clip shared by a fan account on Instagram, showed Nick experimenting with a filter on Snapchat as he made faces. Nick then turned the camera, with the filter on, towards Priyanka who then smiled.

In the video, Nick said 'hey, hey' in a gruff voice and Priyanka laughed as she said 'hi'. Priyanka wore a white top and kept her hair open. Nick sported a black and white geometric design shirt. The caption in the video read, "Aren't we cute."





Reacting to the video, a few fans confused Priyanka with her cousin actor Parineeti Chopra. A fan wrote, "I actually thought it was Pari for a minute. Nick and Pri are adorable" while another said, "Is that Parineeti?"

Several of them also showered the couple with love in the comments section. "Omggggg!!! Finally some snapchat fun! Cuties!!" said a fan. "Oh how I love these light moments of these two cuties. Love you NP," said another.

Earlier this week, Priyanka, who is currently in the UK, reunited with Nick. She has been sharing posts of their moments together. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram as she embraced Nick. Priyanka had captioned the picture, "He’s home", followed by a heart emoji. She has also shared a picture, showing their feet.

While Priyanka was busy shooting in London, Nick was in Los Angeles. She has been working on her upcoming project Citadel, which is being directed by the Russo Brothers. Priyanka will be seen next in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Apart from that, she will also feature in Matrix 4.

She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also co-produced. Recently, she launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.