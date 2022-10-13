Sayantani Ghosh and husband to observe fast for their first Karwa Chauth post marriage: It is special

Actor Sayantani Ghosh who is a Bengali is going to celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time after her marriage with longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari. “This is my first Karwa Chauth ever and that too post marriage so this one is special. It’s not a part of my Bengali culture so I will seek help from my mother in law to help me with the rituals,” Ghosh shares.

Interestingly, not just Ghosh but also Tiwari will observe a fast for the love of their partner. This has not only added to Ghosh’s excitement but is also keeping her affirmative of observing a fast. “We are celebrating it in togetherness. It gives both of the strength to sail through the day. Also I keep doing intermittent fasting, so I’m kinda used to fasting. I’m more than motivated by the excitement of celebrating our first ever Karwa Chauth,” she elaborates.

Karwa Chauth is a festival wherein decking up is of extreme importance. Ghosh who calls herself a “forever saree girl” divulges that she will be clad in a saree for the festival. “I always look out for opportunities to wear a saree. I’m wearing a red saree, and of course with it is going to be the red bindi, sindoor, my Mangal sutra and saakha pola,” the Naamkarann actor spills.

For Ghosh her husband “ undoubtedly one of the best chapters of” her life. Karwa Chauth which is a day to be grateful for having a partner is just a reminder for Ghosh, how grateful she is to find an “amazing companion”. “He is and always will be a great friend. I think it’s our friendship that forms the core of our relationship. I can’t cook, but he loves cooking for me, specially healthy stuff. He is a simple and family oriented person. The love for our families is what connects us most to each other,” she ends.