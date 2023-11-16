Seo Ye-ji's agency shares statement on compensation for damages in ad lawsuit

The agency of Seo Ye-ji has issued a statement after court’s decision on the lawsuit filed by a brand against the actor and GOLDMEDALIST. As per Soompi, Ye-ji's agency GOLDMEDALIST said that it has partially refunded "the model fees in accordance with the contract". It added that the "suspicions against" Ye-ji are false. Ye-ji is known for playing Ko Moon-young in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. (Also Read | Scandals that rocked South Korean showbiz)

What Seo Ye-ji's agency GOLDMEDALIST said

Seo Ye-ji played Ko Moon-young in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

Quoting GOLDMEDALIST, Soompi shared the statement, "Hello, this is GOLDMEDALIST. We would like to provide an official statement concerning the damages lawsuit related to Seo Ye Ji’s advertising activities. On November 10, GOLDMEDALIST and Seo Ye Ji confirmed that the accusations brought against her in the lawsuit filed by Yuhan Care regarding school violence, etc. were unproven."

"However, it’s important to note that, owing to the loss of trust from the advertisers resulting from the raised allegations, we were required to partially refund the model fees in accordance with the contract. Correspondingly, we would like to emphasize that the suspicions against Seo Ye Ji are not true, and considering the legal resolution of the matter, we ask for your understanding in refraining from baseless accusations and indiscriminate criticism against her. Thank you," it added.

What happened between Seo Ye-ji, her agency and the brand

The brand had signed a contract with her and paid her agency 450 million wons (approximately $347,670) in 2020. In 2021, several controversies about Ye-ji --related to her past relationship with Kim Jung Hyun and allegations of school violence emerged. Following this, the brand sought contract termination and filed a lawsuit against Ye-ji and her agency. They alleged a breach of contract and demanded penalty and compensation.

What court said

As per the report, the Seoul Central District Court Civil Conciliation Division 25 ruled that Ye-ji isn't liable for penalties and damages. However, the court has ordered the agency to pay 225 million wons (approximately $173,840) to the brand. It acknowledged the return of half of the fees due to contract termination. As per the contract, cited by Soompi, in case the advertisement is cancelled after the fee has been paid, "50% of the model fee shall be refunded".

