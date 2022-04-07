Shabir Ahluwalia confirms quitting KumKum Bhagya: ' You miss the people you work with on a daily basis'

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia has confirmed that he has quit the popular show Kumkum Bhagya and will soon be seen in the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Kumkum Bhagya premiered in 2014 with Shabir and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. (Also read: “I have cried hearing Alayna cry,” says Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha Singh)

On Wednesday, Shabir had shared a glimpse of his new show. He posted the promotional video of Pyaar Ka Pehla Ka Naam Radha Mohan.

"Yes, I have taken up a new daily soap. Moving on from my previous show was obviously not easy, as it becomes a habit more than anything else. You miss the people you work with on a daily basis and spend a large chunk of your life with them. In my case, I share a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. So, parting is never easy but as they say, the show must go on,” Shabbir told Etimes. He added, "What happened in my last show are just memories and that’s how an actor is supposed to approach his craft. "

The statements come almost a month after speculations of his exit from the show surfaced when he had been missing from Kumkum Bhagya.

Shabir made his onscreen debut with the 2001 TV show Hip Hip Hurray and rose to fame two years later with his appearance in Kahiin to Hoga. Since then, he has featured in several TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kkavyanjali, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among many others. Shabir has also worked in Apporva Lakhia's directorial ventures Mission Istanbul and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Taking the second time leap since it started, Kumkum Bhagya now has original characters growing old, and their kids play the pivotal parts in the story, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul now feature in the lead roles.

