e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies at 54, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha bid emotional goodbye to show’s Indu Daadi

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies at 54, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha bid emotional goodbye to show’s Indu Daadi

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, popular as Indu Suri of Kumkum Bhagya, died on Sunday. She was 54. Actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha post pictures with her as remembrances.

tv Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zarina Khan has died.
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zarina Khan has died.
         

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who became popular for her role as Indu Suri in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, has died. Her co-stars on the show Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha posted pictures with her, bidding her a final goodbye.

Sharing a picture, Shabir wrote “ye chand sa Roshan Chehera,” followed by a broken heart emoji. A number of people reacted to the post. An Instagram user wrote: “Really Shocking & extremely sad.” Another person simply wrote: “Nooooooooooooo”. TV actor Kanchi Kaul wrote: “Om shanti.”

 
View this post on Instagram

Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera 💔

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Sriti, who plays the lead on the show, also posted a picture with Zarina with a broken heart emoji as caption. Reacting to her post, one user wrote: “Pyaari Indu dadi RIP” while actor Supriya Shukla said: “god bless her soul.”

 
View this post on Instagram

💔...

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

According to a report in Times of India, Zarina died of a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Zarina had been part of other TV shows, notably, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also features in a few films.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they take a dip in the sea. See pic

Another TV actor Anurag Sharma was quoted in the report as saying: “Yes, its true. The news is very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I have never seen someone like her, she was a lovely person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In