Shafaq Naaz sighs a relief as brother Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case: We have been waiting for this (Exclusive)

Actor Sheezan Khan was granted bail on a bond of ₹ 1 lakh on Saturday. Khan was arrested on December 25 in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. After over two months, the actor was granted bail by a Maharashtra court.

When we reached out to Khan’s actor-sister Shafaq Naaz, she sighed with the news. “It’s finally big news (for us). We are very happy this is what we have been waiting for,” she said, adding, “We are on our way to the court. The lawyers have started doing the paperwork.”

Ask her if she has spoken to her brother recently and she says, “Not now. I have no idea when he will get out. But we’ll get to know soon.” Their sister Falaq Naaz was admitted in the hospital earlier in January, giving an update about her, she said, “She is doing fine. We are fine now.”

Khan was arrested for alleged abetment of Sharma’s suicide late last year and was lodged in jail under judicial custody. Khan was in a relationship with the 21-year-old but the two broke up. Sharma was found dead in Khan’s makeup room.

