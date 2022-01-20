Shaheer Sheikh's father dies of Covid-19, Aly Goni offers condolences: ‘Stay strong’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father Shahnawaz Sheikh died on Wednesday after a battle with Covid-19. He was on ventilator due to a severe coronavirus infection.

Actor Aly Goni shared his condolences on Twitter on Wednesday night and asked Shaheer to stay strong. He tweeted, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (verily we belong to God and verily to him do we return). May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai.”

Just days back, Shaheer had shared a throwback picture of his father and requested everyone to pray for him. He had written, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers.”

Several of his colleagues, fans and friends had tweeted their support to him. Hina Khan had written to him, "Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah #SendDuaEveryone."

The trailer of Shaheer's new show also arrived around the same time. He will return as Manav in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. The web show also marks the return of Ankita Lokhande as Archana.

Shaheer shot to fame with TV show Mahabharat eight years ago, in which he played the role of Arjun.

Shaheer Sheikh had a court marriage with Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020. The two welcomed a baby girl on September 10 last year. Shaheer occasionally shares glimpses of her daughter on his Instagram account.

The actor had recently revealed how he went without work for quite some time. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We get paid for the days we work, TV actors are like daily wagers. If we are not shooting for two to six months, it is fine but beyond a point it does bother you. It becomes tough, especially now that I have responsibilities and stuff. At one point of time, it was a concern for me.”

