Shaheer Sheikh says his dad is on ventilator due to severe Covid-19, Hina Khan sends prayers: ‘Patience, my friend’

Shaheer Sheikh's father has tested positive for the coronavirus and he has urged his fans to pray for him. The actor shared a picture of his dad and informed fans that he is currently on a ventilator, recuperating from a severe infection.

He tweeted on Tuesday, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers."

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

Many of his industry friends and colleagues showered the post with their wishes for speedy recovery for Shaheer's dad. Karanvir Sharma wrote, “Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything.” Vatsal Seth also commented, “Prayers,” and dropped a folded-hands emoji. Writer-director Shagufta Rafique wrote, “Allah shifa de (May God heal you).” Quote tweeting Shaheer's post, Hina Khan asked him to be patient: “Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah.”

Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah🧿🙏 #SendDuaEveryone 🤲 https://t.co/49qLQqZSVy — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) January 18, 2022

Shaheer Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020 and welcomed a baby girl on September 10 last year. They had a court marriage.

Most recently, Shaheer was seen in the web show Pavitra Rishta reboot alongside Ankita Lokhande. It was a reboot of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita's famous TV show by the same name. Shaheer and Ankita are now set to be seen in the second season of the show. The trailer for season two was launched on Tuesday.

Also read: Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh can't avoid falling for each other in emotional saga. Watch

Talking about his career, Shaheer told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, "We get paid for the days we work, TV actors are like daily wagers. If we are not shooting for two to six months, it is fine but beyond a point, it does bother you. It becomes tough, especially now that I have responsibilities and stuff. At one point in time, it was a concern for me.”

Elaborating on how he managed finances during the time, Shaheer added, “Then some projects worked out and I started working again. I have been able to do music albums and social media posts those helped me a lot.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail