Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrate first wedding anniversary, he shares a glimpse of daughter

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday and shared social media posts on their Instagram pages. Shaheer also gave a glimpse of his family, including their one-month-old daughter, Anaya.

Shaheer also posted a picture for his anniversary wish. Shaheer’s entire family posed for the image but he hid his daughter’s face with an emoji in his Instagram post. He simply captioned it, “#fullHouse.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor posted a happy picture with Shaheer Sheikh and wrote, “Marry someone who laughs at all your jokes… especially the bad ones #lifeofadventure #1down #MadUs.” +

Both wore colour-coordinated dresses and the picture captured a moment where they laughed heartily. Shaheer’s eyes were closed while Ruchikaa held him in the picture. Many of her industry friends and colleagues showered the post with love. Puja Banerjee, Mushtaq Sheikh, Kanchi Kaul, Krystle D’Souza and Vishal Singh dropped heart emojis on the post.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court wedding in November last year. He had told a leading daily about their relationship, “The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

Also read: Shaheer Sheikh: ‘TV actors are like daily wagers, we get paid for days we work'

Shaheer and Ruchikaa welcomed a baby girl on September 10. Talking about his daughter, Shaheer had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Being a parent is a big responsibility. It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked.”