Shaheer Sheikh: ‘TV actors are like daily wagers, we only get paid for the days we work’

Shaheer Sheikh recently revealed that he went without work for some time. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, he shared how he dealt with the financial and emotional struggles that were involved with not having any work at hand.

Talking about the time when he did not have any work at all, Shaheer Sheikh told Hindustan Times, “We get paid for the days we work, TV actors are like daily wagers. If we are not shooting for two to six months, it is fine but beyond a point it does bother you. It becomes tough, especially now that I have responsibilities and stuff. At one point of time, it was a concern for me.”

Elaborating on how he managed finances during the time, Shaheer added, “Then some projects worked out and I started working again. I have been able to do music albums and social media posts those helped me a lot.”

Sharing how he handled the emotional stress, he said, “Yoga and meditation helped me a lot. In fact, it is now part of my lifestyle. During the initial lockdown, I used to do everything on my own. I think that is the one thing that the pandemic gave me is, I have been able to declutter my life and organise everything.”

Last month, as his popular show Mahabharat completed eight years, Shaheer had revealed that he went without work for a year before he bagged the role of Arjun on the mythological show. The show first aired on Star Plus in 2013. Shaheer had shared a bunch of pics from the sets of the show marking its anniversary.

"8years of Mahabharat ... a show that gave me memories to last a lifetime! Going through all these pictures today took me back in time ... An unforgettable journey with some of the most memorable people #8yearsofMahabharat #Arjun," he wrote on Instagram.