Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s home with outdoor bathtub, watch room-by-room tour

Shaheer Sheikh gave fans a virtual tour of his and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s plush apartment in Mumbai via Instagram Stories. The home has been designed by the actor himself, as revealed by his hashtag, ‘interiors by SS’.

First, Shaheer gave fans a glimpse of his cosy ‘reading corner’ which had black and white lounge chairs, with a bookshelf in the back. His living area featured comfortable brown sofas and a large flat-screen television. He also shared a peek of his coffee bar.

The wooden deck, which has a bathtub, boasts a stunning view of the city skyline. Shaheer shared a video of the outdoor space and added the hashtag ‘thoda sa aasman (a little bit of sky)’. The balcony area, which he called ‘the nest’, was decorated with potted plants.

Shaheer also shared glimpses of the dining area and his bedroom, which housed his collection of action figurines. His reflection could briefly be seen in the mirror, as he took fans inside his luxe bathroom.





Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court wedding in November last year. According to reports, they are expecting their first child. However, neither has confirmed the news.

Shaheer has starred in a number of shows including Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will be seen next in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, alongside Ankita Lokhande.

In an Instagram post, Shaheer said that he was ‘taken aback’ at first when he was offered Pavitra Rishta 2.0. “Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput. . I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge,” he wrote.

Shaheer said that Pavitra Rishta 2.0 would be a ‘fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy’ and that he will give the show his all. “Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he wrote.