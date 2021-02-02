Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment with a chandelier in bathroom
Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who recently married studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor, has made every effort to make their marital home as magnificent as possible. He gave fans a room-by-room tour of their swanky apartment via Instagram stories.
Shaheer revealed in his captions that he designed the interiors of his home himself. The bedroom had a platform bed with a thick mattress and white tufted headboard. One cosy corner of the house had two tufted wingback chairs, with potted plants in the background.
An array of potted plants, a striking chandelier and storage organisers gave the bathroom a luxe look. A glimpse of a walk-in closet could also be seen.
Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court wedding in November last year. Sharing a picture from their registry day on Instagram, he wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar (Even if life ends, may the love never end). #ChaloDildarChalo #ikigai.”
After their low-key wedding, Shaheer and Ruchikaa took off to Bhutan for their honeymoon. They shared pictures from their romantic getaway on Instagram.
Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with her trauma and pain
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer said that he realised Ruchikaa was ‘the one’ during their trips together. “Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun, only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up, we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun,” he said.
Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows including Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was last seen in the ALTBalaji series Paurashpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Hegde slams Salman for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav
- Writer Gautam Hegde has called out Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan, for supporting Rakhi Sawant's antics against Abhinav Shukla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki cries after Salman's scolding, feels like giving herself cigarette burn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a 'flirt'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with cops, leaves him red-faced
- Kapil Sharma seemingly joked about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the police, leaving him red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Singh wants Kapil Sharma to go on paternity leave after birth of son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Matthew Perry persuaded Julia to star in FRIENDS with a paper on quantum physics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath glows in unseen photo from baby shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan denies allegations, says he wasn't in love
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has denied kissing Nikki Tamboli without her consent, and said that he was never in love with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas meets Rashami after eviction, calls it 'unconditional love'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Pritish Nandy calls Salman ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina, Nikki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas gets eliminated, Salman brings up his family issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren takes home 10 lakh, all kids win Disneyland trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox