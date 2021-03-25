Shaheer Sheikh: There are times when I forget my birthday

Though he is a well-known face on television, Shaheer Sheikh prefers to remain low-key. The actor admits though he doesn’t like the limelight and prefers to be low-key.

He turns a year older on March 26 and shares that he doesn’t “really” celebrate his birthday. “There have been times when I’ve forgotten my birthday. If I had my way, I would want everyone to forget it. As I come from a humble background, as a kid, I never celebrated my birthday. In the routine of life and trying to make ends meet, my parents would forget our birthdays. In fact, now it is a tradition that my sisters and I, we all, forget each other birthdays (laughs),” reveals the actor, adding, he doesn’t like to cut cakes and though, initially, his close friends would surprise him, now they know better.

“Yes, my fans do show their love with messages and gifts, which is really sweet. They do make me special. I try to stay low-key and don’t like to be the centre of attention. It’s weird, I know (laughs) People tell me that I chose the wrong profession as being an actor also means being in the limelight. I agree but I became an actor for the art, to be able to live another life via a character that I essay and I feel I have lived so many lives through all the roles I have played,” he explains.

Sheikh wasn’t a bright student, he says and that scared him as he thought he wouldn’t be able to take care of his parents. Today at 36, he is glad that is not the case. “I am able to provide for them and that is a huge goal that I have been able to achieve in life. Other than that, I don’t plan much. Moreover, last year taught us plans don’t work. You can wish for things for plans are all in God’s hands. I am looking forward to travel some more,” he hopes.

Last year, the actor got married to creative producer Ruchika Kapoor and his wedding news creating a sensation. “Being a public figure, you need to acknowledge it and so I talked about my wedding. The pandemic made us realise that anything can happen at any point in time. One should not wait for the right time and do what you want to do, right now! This year, I would want to spend more time in Jammu with my parents,” he concludes.