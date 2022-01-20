Shailesh Lodha is called out for attending The Kapil Sharma Show after saying he was ‘ashamed' of it: 'Take a stand'

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma will welcome poet and actor Shailesh Lodha. Now, a clip from one of Shailesh's poetry sessions is doing rounds on the internet, in which he is seen slamming Kapil Sharma's comedy show.

The clip is from a kavi sammelan that happened a few years ago. In the video shared by an internet user, Shailesh can be heard saying, "Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.” (I am ashamed of some shows where a grandmother wants to kiss everyone, an aunt that is desperate for marriage and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. I work in a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does.)"

One person reacted to the video and wrote, “Wow, Mr @shaileshlodha2in @KapilSharmaK9 show, a person who criticize him all the way on TV related to his comedy, and now he is coming as a guest in Kapil's show. Sir where are your ethics. Why you don't stand on your own words. #kapilsharmashow #shaileshlodha.” While another one asked him “@shailesh_lodha kapil sharma ke show me jane ke baad aapne apne ghar me jake kya bola show dekhna hai ya nhi dekhna hai (After going to the Kapil Sharma Show, what are you going to tell your family members? To watch it or to not watch it)?”

A few days back, Sony Television posted a video from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show, which will be a kavi special episode. Apart from Shailesh, Kapil will be seen welcoming Popular Meeruthi, Sanjay Jhaala and Mumtaaz Naseem in the special episode.

