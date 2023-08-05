Shailesh Lodha wins 1 crore lawsuit against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi: It was about seeking justice

Shailesh Lodha has reportedly won a lawsuit against the producer of his former show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. An ETimes report claimed that Asit will pay ₹1.05 crore to the actor-poet. Shailesh quit the show last year after 14 years of successful participation as the titular writer in the comedy show. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi lands in legal trouble)

Shailesh Lodha won a suit against Asit Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report said that the lawsuit was filed against Asit for non-payment of dues and he will now pay the actor, via demand draft, a total amount of ₹1.05 crore. Shailesh had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for clearance of his dues after the producers failed to do so. The report added that the suit was settled by consent from counsels of the actor, and the producer.

Shailesh says it was never about money

The report also quoted Shailesh as saying, “This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed." He also talked vaguely about the problem that may have caused his exit from the show and told the daily that the producer asked Shailesh to sign some papers with clauses such as not being allowed to talk to the media. "I didn’t bow down to the arm-twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?”

Helping others

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without naming anyone, Shailesh also told the daily that soon after he filed his suit, the producers called an actor and cleared his payments that had been due for three years.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh has worked in shows such as Comedy Circus, Waah Waah, and Kya Baat Hai. One of the most popular, and most-watched comedy shows on TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air on SAB TV since 2008. After Shailesh quit the show in April 2022, he was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the role of Taarak Mehta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.