Shaily Pandey: As a TV artiste I have no qualms working for longer shifts

Actor Shaily Priya Pandey finds the whole debate on television being the most stressful medium for actors, totally pointless.

“There is no denial that we are working for long hours throughout the month and are left with little or no me time. But that’s same in every other industry. Pressure is everywhere and it’s almost the same for all youngsters around. What matters is that this is the right time to earn and save, also job security is a must so I have no qualms working for longer shifts. At the end of the day, it’s my show and that should be of utmost importance,” says the Queens Hai Hum and Shaadi Ke Siyaape actor.

Talking about being selective, she says, “Initially for an actor’s career visibility is a must but with time you have to be a bit particular about your projects. Like what the story line is and how your character will shape up on screen. I have been fortunate that I got to play all central characters in the short span of my career. This helped me to find my footing in the industry,” says Pandey during her recent visit to Lucknow.

Seen in shows like Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar and Maa Vaisho Devi, currently the actor plans to go slow. “For now, all my focus is on my ongoing show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se that has earned me many rave reviews as a protagonist and I am hopeful that things will surely look brighter for me after this show. It’s a fact that TRP does matter and as an actor if your show manages to get numbers then one can be hopeful of a more stable future,” says the alumna of City Montessori School, Lucknow.

