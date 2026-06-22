‘Shaktimaan bik gaya’: Mukesh Khanna works in new ad with Samay Raina after saying ‘he should be paraded on donkey’

In April this year, comedian Samay Raina took a swipe at actor Mukesh Khanna after the latter criticised him during the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. Responding to Samay's remarks, Mukesh had described the show as "ashleel" (obscene) and said that the comedian should be paraded on a donkey. Despite their public war of words, the two have now come together for a commercial. The collaboration has left many social media users surprised, with some calling it an "unexpected collab", while others criticised Mukesh for working with Samay after speaking out so strongly against him.

Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna collaborate on new ad

Mukesh Khanna's new commercial with Samay Raina has internet buzzing with reaction.

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On Monday, Samay took to Instagram and shared an advertisement for Ai+ Smartphone featuring him and Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna. In the video, Samay is seen speaking to someone on the phone and saying, "Thanks, yaar. The show is returning now. As they say, darkness doesn't prevail for long." Just then, Shaktimaan arrives in his signature style. Seeing him, Samay asks, "What are you doing on my rooftop, sir?" Mukesh replies, "Teri tedhi dum seedhi karne aaya hoon, Samay Raina (I am here to put you in line, Samay Raina)."

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{{^usCountry}} Samay quips that he is afraid to be on a rooftop with him and urges him to come inside. Mukesh then adds, "3 FIR hone ke baad bhi tum sudhre nahi na? Tera muh kala karna hi padega (Even after three FIRs were filed against you, you still haven't changed, have you? We will have to blacken your face)." Samay responds, "Then there'll be one more FIR against you for doing blackface, right?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay quips that he is afraid to be on a rooftop with him and urges him to come inside. Mukesh then adds, "3 FIR hone ke baad bhi tum sudhre nahi na? Tera muh kala karna hi padega (Even after three FIRs were filed against you, you still haven't changed, have you? We will have to blacken your face)." Samay responds, "Then there'll be one more FIR against you for doing blackface, right?" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An irritated Mukesh continues, "Phirse ghinone jokes. Phirse kutta aakar keh raha hai ki meri dum tedhi hai. Kutta kabhi bhi aakar nahi kehta ki dekho dekho meri dum tedhi hai. Tumhari issi gandi bhasha se logon ka dimaag kharab ho gaya hai. Tum Hindustan mein rehte ho par tumhare jokes ashleel American style ke hain. Joote Japanese hain aur shirt Canada ki (Such disgusting jokes. Once again, a dog comes along and says that my tail is crooked. A dog never goes around saying, 'Look, look, my tail is crooked.' It is because of this filthy language of yours that people's minds have become corrupted. You live in India, but your jokes are vulgar and American in style. Your shoes are Japanese and your shirt is Canadian)." The exchange ends with Samay showing him the smartphone, highlighting that it is made in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An irritated Mukesh continues, "Phirse ghinone jokes. Phirse kutta aakar keh raha hai ki meri dum tedhi hai. Kutta kabhi bhi aakar nahi kehta ki dekho dekho meri dum tedhi hai. Tumhari issi gandi bhasha se logon ka dimaag kharab ho gaya hai. Tum Hindustan mein rehte ho par tumhare jokes ashleel American style ke hain. Joote Japanese hain aur shirt Canada ki (Such disgusting jokes. Once again, a dog comes along and says that my tail is crooked. A dog never goes around saying, 'Look, look, my tail is crooked.' It is because of this filthy language of yours that people's minds have become corrupted. You live in India, but your jokes are vulgar and American in style. Your shoes are Japanese and your shirt is Canadian)." The exchange ends with Samay showing him the smartphone, highlighting that it is made in India. {{/usCountry}}

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The advertisement has divided the internet. One fan commented, "Totally unexpected collab before GTA 6." Another wrote, "Hahaha, collab no one imagined." A third said, "Nobody was expecting this collab", while another called it "legendary".

However, some users criticised Mukesh Khanna for collaborating with Samay after previously condemning him. One comment read, "Shaktimaan bhi bik gaya (Even Shaktimaan has sold out)." Another user wrote, "It feels like creating controversy with Samay is good for your bank balance, as he ends up collaborating with every hater and humbling them too." Another comment read, "Shaktimaan ki neeyat badal gayi (Shaktimaan's motives have changed)."

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One X user criticised Mukesh and wrote, "Mukesh Khanna was brutally abusing Samay Raina for 'destroying culture' just a few days back. Today, Shaktimaan is happily shooting a commercial with the same Samay Raina. Now he's milking his success to stay relevant. Absolute hypocrisy!" Another tweeted, "He is the same person who was demanding Samay's arrest after the India's Got Latent Season 1 controversy. Where are his sanskar and moral values now? Did he sell them for some money?"

A day after Samay took a swipe at Mukesh Khanna and Shaktimaan in his comedy special Still Alive, Mukesh reacted by calling the comedian shameless.

He wrote, "Samay Raina tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak hai voh bhi muh kala karke (Samay Raina, you're only fit to sit on a donkey — and that too with your face blackened)."

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He further added, "The whole country has scolded him and condemned him. Yet he has come back shamelessly. Now only one thing remains… blacken his face, parade him on a donkey through the cities of the country, and shower him with insults. Let children throw eggs and tomatoes at him because he has insulted their superhero Shaktimaan."

The controversy dates back to February 2025, when remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent sparked widespread backlash, leading to FIRs being filed against both Ranveer and Samay. At the time, Mukesh Khanna had also criticised the show and its content.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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