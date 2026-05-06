Surendra Pal asks Mukesh Khanna to rethink his views on Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: ‘He is very stubborn’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has been stirring conversation after opposing Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role of Shaktimaan. While his remarks have sparked debate among fans, his longtime co-star Surendra Pal has offered a contrasting take, suggesting that Mukesh may be holding on too tightly to his stance and should consider revisiting his views. Shaktimaan was a character created for TV in the 90s, and popularised by Mukesh Khanna in the iconic show.

Surendra Pal on Ranveer as Shaktimaan Recently, Surendra appeared in a video on Sidharth Kannan’s YouTube Channel, where he opened up about his equation with Mukesh Khanna. During the conversation, he also addressed Mukesh’s recent remarks on why he thinks Ranveer might be the right fit to play Shaktimaan.

Opening up about Mukesh’s reservations regarding Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan, Surendra said, “He is the best judge; it is his creation. He will naturally want the best for his character, which he treats like his own child even today. That is why he will not compromise. He is very stubborn. Ranveer Singh is not a bad choice. I really like him, and after watching Dhurandhar, I have become an even bigger fan. I feel he could be ideal for the role. I think Mukesh ji should reconsider and broaden his thinking a little.”

During the conversation, he also spoke about his bond with Mukesh, saying, “My friendship with Mukesh has been very strong, in fact it still is. We have always shared a cordial relationship. I respect him deeply and hold him in very high regard. The role of Bhishma Pitamah that he portrayed was so beautiful that I think nobody else could have done it the way he did. He is a very natural actor and works with great passion.”

A few days ago, Mukesh revealed that he is foregoing crores in potential earnings by holding back on finalising the cast of Shaktimaan, as he remains firm on not wanting a big star to play the iconic superhero. In an interview with Zoom, he said, “It is my loss. I am losing crores of rupees, as Sony is ready to give me crores of rupees. I said, ‘Wait, I don’t want this cast.’ They are adamant, and I am also adamant. They want a star, I don’t want a star. If I am allowed, I would conduct auditions across the country to find who will become Shaktimaan. You will get publicity and also find a boy who is good-looking, simple, and kind. For me, no actor who already has an image can become Shaktimaan.”

About Shaktimaan row Shaktimaan was a character created for TV in the 90s, and popularised by Mukesh Khanna in the iconic show. The superhero was set to be revived for a movie adaptation a few years ago, with the makers announcing Ranveer Singh as the new Shaktimaan. However, Mukesh Khanna, who owns the rights to the character, vetoed Ranveer, saying he was not fit to play the role due to his off-screen image.

The show, Shaktimaan, aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, starring Mukesh Khanna in the dual role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a clumsy photojournalist.

The show also featured Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter and was a huge success. It ran for 450 episodes over almost eight years and is still remembered with nostalgia as the pioneer of the Indian superhero genre.