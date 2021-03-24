Shalin Bhanot: I’m in a very vulnerable space right now

Actor Shalin Bhanot is all set to explore the OTT space with his debut web series and he admits this transition from TV to web is making him feel like a newcomer.

“It’s a very refreshing change. I feel like I’ve just entered the industry. Everything is new. I’m learning and unlearning every second,” says Bhanot, explaining, “It’s like an oxymoron. While I’m acting and performing as usual, the languages as well as the way they (OTT) craft a project, is very different.”

The actor, who found his way into showbiz through a reality show in 2004, shares that every shot is infused with some freshness.

“It’s a bigger space in terms of creativity with no restrictions, like the ones you have on television. And then there are lot of people working on the set. That puts me in a very vulnerable and new space every day,” he confesses.

However, the 37-year-old is quick to add that the process is making him both excited and nervous.

“I’m loving the vulnerability that I have right now. Jaise jab aap ek jagah ke badshah hote ho aur dosri jagah naye naye aaye ho. So, it’s like everyday I’m saying, ‘I am Shalin Bhanot, and I can do this and that’,” shares the actor.

Over the years, Bhanot has featured in shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Suryaputra Karn, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. For his OTT debut, he picked a series — Inspector Avinash co-starring Randeep Hooda — which narrates a real life story of a police officer.

Bhanot reveals that it was the lockdown that nudged him to get out of his comfort zone and take risk.

“I realised that being safe is nice but getting vulnerable and trying something new is exciting and right thing to do. As an individual, I don’t take chances, or unwanted risks. I’m a very settled, boring guy. But, this lockdown made me realise that life needs more excitement and vulnerability, too,” he ends.