Shalva Kinjawadekar on falling in love with Shreya Daflapurkar: Got carried away and started loving her

Actor Shalva Kinjawadekar was quite certain that he doesn’t wish to fall in love. Three years ago, he recalls he was too “career oriented”. Nonetheless, life has its own plans. The actor fell in love with his childhood friend, stylist Shreya Daflapurkar and since then, the two have been going strong for more than three years now.

“It’s going good and amazing,” Kinjawadekar gushes. “I thought love will never be a priority in my life and my work will be. But it surprisingly hits you and it happens. It’s a splendid surprise that life gives you and you like it,” he adds.

The two “have known each other since childhood”. However, they recently connected and everything fell into place. “I got carried away and I started loving her. I used to think ki pyaar mein pad gaye toh sab time usi mein jaayega. It will be a distraction and I will not be able to focus on my career and work,” he elaborates. Ask him what changes love has brought in his life and he coyly admits, “The stupidity is a little less. I’ve turned into a mature stupid guy.”

But has love made him less focused towards his career? Pat comes his reply, “Love is easy. When you are in love, you manage, you survive.”

On the work front, Kinjawadekar recently wrapped up his Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. “I would like to explore myself for a while now. I want to work on myself, learn something new about acting and I’m looking for something exciting,” Kinjawadekar signs off.