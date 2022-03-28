Shamita Shetty visits Raqesh Bapat’s family in Pune; fans say, ‘we weren’t ready for this.’ See pics

Shamita Shetty recently visited her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and his family at their residence in Pune. The actor also posed for pictures with Raqesh Bapat, his sister Sheetal Bapat, and niece Isha Bapat. Fans of the couple were left surprised after Sheetal shared the pictures on her Instagram account, and dropped heart emojis on the post. Also Read| Raqesh Bapat on his bond with Shamita Shetty: Would not name it relationship; She is a dear friend

Sheetal shared the pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday, and captioned them with a red heart emoji, a hugging emoji, and an angel emoji. The first picture showed Sheetal with Raqesh and Shamita on either side, and Isha standing next to Shamita. The second picture showed Shamita and Raqesh hugging Isha, who is holding a dog in her hands. Shamita could be seen in an off-white frock and shrug, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram account as well.

Soon after the post was shared, several fans of Raqesh and Shamita commented #ShaRa, as they are affectionately called. Others called the pictures the “best surprise.” Some were surprised to see Shamita visiting Raqesh’s family and commented, “someone pinch me please.”

Others wrote that they were not ready for these pictures. One commented, “We weren't ready for this but we were so ready for this!?” Some thanked Sheetal for posting the picture, with one writing, “Awwwwwwww tai thank you so much for posting.” A fan wrote, “crying! so beautiful,” while another commented, “family vibes. lovely pics.”

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fell in love after they met in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Recently there were rumours of a breakup, which Shamita had denied through her Instagram account. When Raqesh was asked about the rumours that him living in his hometown Pune away is a topic of contention with Shamita, who lives in Mumbai, e told Hindustan Times, “I don’t understand where these rumours come from. We don’t speak about these things.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON