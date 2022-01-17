Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shamita Shetty vows to marry in 2022, says ‘I don’t know him at all’ on being told not to rush things with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty said that she wants to get married this year but does not yet know who the groom will be. Here is how she reacted when Nishant Bhat advised her not to rush into anything with Raqesh Bapat.
Shamita Shetty formed a connection with Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 04:56 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, an astrologer made predictions about Shamita Shetty’s marriage and said that her husband will be a commoner. Later, during a conversation with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, she vowed to tie the knot this year.

“Aapka vivaah ko dhanvaan vyakti se nahi, sadharan vyakti se hoga (You will not marry someone rich but a commoner),” the astrologer said, adding that Shamita’s husband will prosper financially after their marriage. He also predicted two children for her - a daughter followed by a son.

Later, as Pratik congratulated her, Shamita said that she has decided to get married this year. “Bas aadmi kaun hai, mereko pata nahi (I just don’t know who the man will be),” she added. She replied in the affirmative as he asked if she was ‘100% sure’ about tying the knot in 2022.

Nishant advised Shamita not to ‘hurry’ and she agreed with him. He also asked her not to rush into anything with Raqesh Bapat, to which she said, “I don’t know him at all. Show mein aake maine usko jaana hai (I got to know him after coming on the show).”

RELATED STORIES

As Nishant called Raqesh ‘difficult’, Shamita defended him and said, “He is different with me.”

Shamita and Raqesh, lovingly called ShaRa by fans, grew close on Bigg Boss OTT. He also joined her on Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant but exited the show soon after, due to medical reasons.

Also see: Raqesh Bapat answers ‘very naughty question’ about Shamita Shetty. Watch

Talking to Hindustan Times after Bigg Boss OTT about his relationship status with Shamita, Raqesh said, “Status quo, actually. I wanted to know her better outside the house because when you are on a reality show, you are obviously not completely open. There is a personal life and public life to each one of us. I want to explore the personal life, I want to know her better because knowing her on a show is very different from knowing her personally in the outside world.”

“Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better. Let’s see, que sera sera. I don’t want to rush into anything and I am sure she also feels the same,” he added.

