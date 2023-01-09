Sharad Malhotra turns a year older: 40 is the new 20; I hope to age like a wine

Actor Sharad Malhotra turns 40 on Monday and believes “40 is the new 20”. “I’m a complete kid at heart,”he says, adding, “My energy levels are touching the rough. I’m jumping all the time. I have been 20 for a long time. As they say, men age like wine, I’m hoping I age like wine.” The actor also mentions that he wishes to “pay more attention to” his health this year, as he claims, “I hope 2023 is best for me personally and professionally. There’s going to be a lot of Sharad Malhotra this year.”

The actor states that as he is aware that he has been away for the last few months. His last TV show Vidrohi and OTT show Ratri Ke Yatri 2 didn’t leave a mark, however, he is unfazed by their outcomes. “The moment it’s (project) over, I disconnect. It’ll be my baby as long as I’m doing the show, but I disconnect,” he states, further elaborating, “It’s all about bouncing back. If a show or character is not appreciated, it doesn’t mean you take a step back. For me, if I take a step back, it’ll probably be to take a bigger leap. That’s the reason I have been away for the last few months, I have been quiet. I have been reading and doing a lot of introspection.”

Interestingly, this year, Malhotra also completes 18 years in the industry. Ask him about these 18 years and he says, “They have gone by in a blink. I just kept meeting good people, some amazing makers, writers and was offered some good work.” Tagging his journey as a “rollercoaster”, the Vidrohi actor further adds, “Life has been a beautiful rollercoaster ride with a lot of downs but a lot of ups too.”

At this stage of his career, Malhotra is still “choosy” when it comes to his work. “People expect a lot out of me. Every character that I have played is different, there’s no streak of similarity. Now they expect me to experiment. They know if I'm doing anything I’ll try and experiment. The idea is to break a mould. Now I want to try something drastic,” he concludes.