Sharad Malhotra: Want to go to CR Park for Durga Puja

He may be swamped with work at the moment, but as soon as Sharad Malhotra got to know he’ll be in Delhi for a two-day shoot, he knew he couldn’t miss it for the world! From spending time with his cousins to bingeing on Dilli ka khana, the actor popular for TV shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 5, reminisces his fond memories of the Capital.

#DelhiVibe

People to food, everything is a favourite for Malhotra, when it comes to Delhi. “I was shooting in Punjab and Himachal (Pradesh), but missing Delhi all this while. When I got to know about the shoot in Delhi, I grabbed the opportunity. I could experience the amazing aura of the city. The Delhi vibe is so different, people here are nice,” says the 38-year-old, adding, “Dilli toh dilwalon ki hai. I have my cousins here, yet I’m coming after a long time. I want to spend the day walking aimlessly, window shopping and going to local markets like Lajpat and Sarojini Nagar.”

Missing CR park ki Durga Puja!

This year too the Durga Puja celebrations are going to be low-key, due to the pandemic. And Sharad, who is originally from Kolkata, is disheartened that he won’t be able to witness the Pujo fervour as it used to be in the Capital. He shares, “I wanted to go to CR Park for Durga Puja. I’ve heard a lot about the pandals that come up there. There are a lot of Bengalis here and the culture is very much alive... Though it’s not the same as Kolkata, but I know that Durga Puja is celebrated with a lot of pomp and joy in Delhi, and the city has a lot of people celebrating on a big scale. This time it won’t be as big due to the pandemic.”

Actor Sharad Malhotra says he will love to treat himself to some yummy street food when he is in Delhi next. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Chole bhature, paranthe aur makhan…

“Mooh mein paani aa raha hai sochke,” he says as he goes on to talk about Dilli ka khana. “As kids we used to come here during summer vacations, and would have a nice time eating chaat and chole bhature. I’m a major foodie, and it’s pretty much in the blood. I live to eat. Now, of course, in this profession (of acting) we’ve to be careful. If I get the time, I want to indulge in some local, street side food,” he adds.

In fact, he has a soft corner for sweets and that’s what is his favourite in Delhi! “I remember having those motichor laddoos. I would pick these things up from the local sweet shops. I even remember the popular joint in Connaught Place, where I used to have pineapple shake and loved it so much. I really miss that, and want to walk aimlessly in CP. I was talking to my co-star about the butter chicken at Kake Da Hotel... I’ll shoot the person who says dilli ka khana achha nahi hai! I love the dhabas, and the white makhan and paranthas we get there. I can go on and on.”

