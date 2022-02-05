Shark Tank India: Best moments and lines from the show that became hilarious meme templates

Shark Tank India's first season came to a close on Friday night. In its brief run, the show didn't just become popular with the viewers but also sparked several pop culture references. Shark Tank India is a show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. Several moments from the show, lines uttered by the sharks, and bidding wars became fodder for countless memes.

A look back at some of the best moments and elements from the show that saw themselves transformed into hilarious memes online:

Ashneer doesn't tolerate ‘dogalapan’

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover made his reputation as the most acid-tongued shark of the season. Among the many nuggets of advice he gave t pitchers, one stood out- the time he blasted an entrepreneur for his double standards with the now immortal line: 'Yeh sab dogalapan hai (All this is hypocrisy). Ashneer spoke and memes flowed. From HR-employee battles to Indian cricket team, the line fit everywhere.

Namita is particular about her expertise

Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar is the polar opposite of Ashneer in her reactions to the pitchers. Whenever she doesn't feel a 'connect' with a business, she is promptly out. And if there is one thing she is clear about, if she doesn't have the 'expertise' in an industry, she is out. And her emphasis on expertise has made her a favourite of memers.

Whatever be the business: Aman bhi bana lenge

Early on in the season, there was a moment when the sharks were competing with each other to convince a pitcher why they were the best mentor for them. As Ashneer emphasised he had made more and bigger brands, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta - with all his swag - uttered the next meme fodder of the show: O hum bhi bana lenge (We'll also build).

Aman Gupta's line ‘Hum bhi bana lenge’ was a popular meme template.

Someone let Anupam talk please

Shaadi.com co-founder and CEO Anupam Mittal loves to talk and that's evident on the show. But the other sharks seem to love to contradict and interrupt him too. There have been several occasions when Anupam found himself being rudely interrupted by another shark and all he said was, "Yaar baat to karne do (At least let me talk)." The relatability of this statement meant it was a readymade meme template.

Anupam Mittal's constant requests to fellow sharks to not interrupt him saw several memes around it.

Rannvijay really wants you to take those upGrad courses

Apart from the seven sharks, the one constant in the show's entire season was host Rannvijay Singha. The actor-cum-anchor was the conduit between the sharks and the pitchers. And often times, after the pitchers would get their deals and exit the pitch room, Rannvijay would gift them UpGrad courses as part of sponsor tie-ins. The hilarious product placement in the show soon found itself at memers' mercy.

Here's hoping Shark Tank India returns for season 2 soon and gives us a lot more entertainment and many more memes.

