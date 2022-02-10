'Shark Tank India continues,' reveals Anupam Mittal, special episode gives another chance to pitchers

The first season of popular reality show Shark Tank India came to a close on February 4, much to the disappointment of the fans. But the show is now set to return, only if for a brief period. One of the 'sharks' Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal shared the promo for a special episode of the show on social media on Thursday.

Sharing a video of Shark Tank India's upcoming special episode on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Looks like I jumped the gun … @sharktank.india continues … on @sonylivindia. The pitchers will get one more chance to pitch their business, in Gateway to the #SharkTankIndia Special Episode."

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a panel of tycoons aka sharks, who offered their investment and expertise in exchange for equity. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm from December to February.

The special episode is called Gateway to Shark Tank and will stream exclusively on SonyLiv on Friday, February 11. In the episode, pitchers who got inspired by watching the show, will get one last chance to pitch their ideas to the sharks. Unlike the other episodes of the show, it will not air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Apart from Anupam, the show had six other sharks: Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart co-founder and CEO), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) and Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals).

The show was a huge hit with the sharks becoming celebrities in themselves. Several of the shows moments and sharks' lines became popular Internet memes. February 11 sees another special Shark Tank India segment- Getting Candid with the Sharks, where stand-up comic Abish Mathew will interview the seven sharks.

