Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal calls himself ‘faltu aadmi’ for featuring in all episodes: ‘Do what you can'

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, opened up about featuring in all the episodes of Shark Tank India. In an interview, Anupam said he was determined to not let go of a single episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam was talking about his rapport with the co-sharks on the show, when he said he could bond with all of them because he's been a constant on the show while others appeared on rotational basis. Jokingly, Anupam called himself ‘faltu admi (jobless person).’

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Anupam said: “Shark Tank ke saare episodes mein main hoon, kyun ki main faltu admi hun. Main aake baith gaya, karlo jo karna hai, main kahi nahi jaane wala. Baaki sab thode rotate hote hain. Ek hafta yeh nahi hai, do hafta yeh nahi hai, teen hafta yeh nahi hai (I am in all the episodes because I'm a jobless man. I came, secured a seat and said ‘do whatever you can but I’m not moving'. The other sharks keep rotating, someone isn't there for a week, another one isn't there for two weeks and so on).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Toh main sabko bariki se, Ghazal ko chhor ke, kyun ki woh pregnant hai, kaafi achhe se jaan gaya main. I think it's been a privilege for me. Mazaa aya (So expect Ghazal, who is pregnant, I know everyone quite well. It was fun).”

Anupam's fellow sharks on the show include Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

Shark Tank India wrapped last week with a shark-studded party hosted by Anupam Mittal and his wife Aanchal Kumar. All the sharks attended the get-together with their respective spouses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Anupam Mittal says Shark Tank India fame is weird but enjoyable: ‘When I go to the gym, boys shout shark, shark’

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Anupam talked about becoming famous because of the show: "I think it's an exciting phase, I would be lying if I said I didn't like it. It's great for brand, great for us. So thoda ajeeb hai, but mazaa aa raha hai (It's a little weird but I am enjoying it)."

“The interesting thing is that it isn't even Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal. When I go to the gym, boys just shout 'shark, shark!' Ab toh bas shark hi identity ho gayi hai (Now shark is my identity),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON