Anupam Mittal says Shark Tank India fame is weird but enjoyable: ‘When I go to the gym, boys shout shark, shark’

Shark Tank India has gone on to become one of the most talked-about TV shows in the country. From memes to viral videos by influencers, the show's judges aka 'sharks' are everywhere. Recently, the show organised a season one round-up with six of the seven sharks where we had the opportunity to quiz one of them about this new-found fame.

The sharks are all successful entrepreneurs, who have been known names in the business world for years, some even decades. We asked Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal if it felt weird to be called 'Shark Tank's Anupam' despite having spent years building a separate brand and identity. Anupam responded, "The interesting thing is that it isn't even Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal. When I go to the gym, boys just shout 'shark, shark!' Ab toh bas shark hi identity ho gayi hai (Now shark is my identity)."

The entrepreneur added that he has no complaints though and is enjoying this phase. "I think it's an exciting phase, I would be lying if I said I didn't like it. It's great for brand, great for us. So thoda ajeeb hai, but mazaa aa raha hai (It's a little weird but I am enjoying it)."

However, Anupam did have one concern - the fact that the show is all set to end this week. "Ye jo attention mil raha hai, and jo celebration ho rahi hai, mujhe lag raha hai agle hafte ke baad kya hoga (All this attention we are getting, all this celebration, I am wondering what will happen after next week)," he added with a laugh.

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who are willing to invest their money, time and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Apart from Anupam, the panel features six other ‘sharks’ - BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

