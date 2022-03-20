Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reacts to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's spoof Sasta Shark Tank: 'What acting'

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder, has reacted to a video of the show's spoof by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The spoof titled Sasta Shark Tank features Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover, founder of Bharatde. It also features Simran Dhanwani as Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Akash Dodeja as Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). (Also Read | Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India shares dining table's pic after report claims it's worth ₹1 crore: 'Not even 0.5%')

Taking to Instagram, Ashish shared a teaser of the show. The video started by calling Sasta Shark Tank as a show that crushes the dreams of the people. In the clip, the entrepreneurs are seen pitching their ideas and the 'sharks' reacting to them.

Sharing the video, Ashish captioned the post, "Entries now open for Sasta Shaark Tank. If you have a brilliant idea that we saste (cheap) entrepreneurs can invest on then please login to sastashaarktank.com. Entries open#SastaShaarkTank."

Reacting to the post, Ashneer wrote, "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau (Cheap and long-lasting)." Fans and followers of Ashish also posted comments. A person said, "This was really epic." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to watch." "One of the best videos ever," commented another person. "It was insane," said an Instagram user.

This is not the first time that Ashneer has reacted to the spoof. Earlier in his tweet to his former company BharatPe, Ashneer had spoken about Sasta Shark Tank.

After reports of alleged misappropriation of funds against Ashneer over ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tickets, he had tweeted to BharatPe. “What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup ‘10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein (want a ticket in black)?!’ What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi (You are conjuring up controversies out of thin air now),” he wrote in his first tweet.

In a follow-up tweet he spoke about Ashish's show, “Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho (People from the board, stop such hypocrisy and watch this)- much more creative and fun for everyone."

Namita is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman is the co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt, and Anupam is the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com. Shark Tank India, a business reality show, also featured SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a ‘sharks’ panel consisting of successful entrepreneurs who were willing to invest their money, time, and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The show, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television, ended recently.

