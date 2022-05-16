Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover roasted by Sippline founder, repeats his line 'Bhagwan utha le'. Watch video

Sippline Drinking Shields founder Rohit Warrier took a dig at Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover in a new video. Taking to Instagram, Rohit's company, Sippline, shared a clip in which he spoke about his product. However, he also sarcastically repeated Ashneer's line in the video. Sippline is an oral hygiene product used on the rim of cups and glasses. (Also Read | Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline’s ‘wahiyat glass ka mask’, a product he had slammed)

Rohit started the video by saying, "Abhi bas ek hi question ‘Glass ganda hai toh kya karun (There’s only one question now, ‘What to do if the glass is dirty)?'" He then said, “Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe (Oh God, kill me).” Smiling he added, "Nahi naahi bhai mazak karrahaha tha (I was just joking)." He then went on to explain his product.

In a Shark Tank India episode, after Rohit spoke about his product, Ashneer had said, "Yeh pehle aur akhri product bhi hai. Aesa product duniya mein koi banane ki koshish hi nahi karega (This is the first and last such product in the world. No one else will try making such a product))."

Ashneer had also said, "Yeh jo product hai na, isse wahiyaat product maine zindagi mein na dekha hai na main dekhna chahta hun. Mereko bhagwan utha le, itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahta life mein (I have never seen a worse product in my life and don’t want to see it in the future either. God kill me now, such a bad product. After this, I don’t want to see anything else in my life now).”

Recently, in an interview with stand-up comedians Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer had spoken about the product. "For the loss of entertainment in my life, yes. Main soch raha hoon, yaar isko main agar galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, but tu paanch aur achi cheezein bana ke la, har roz mein has has ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, but you have to create five more good products, I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise,” he had said

Speaking about the memes on social media after his chat with Rohit, Ashneer had said, "Mujhe to yahi laga ki ghane vele log hain yaar duniya mein. Koi edit kar raha hai kuch, koi snippet leke edit kar raha hai kuch. Main toh apne Shark Tank team ko bhi bolta rehta tha ki tumse zayada better editing toh ye karte hain. (I only thought that there are many free people in this world, some are editing, some are taking snippets, I keep telling my Shark Tank team that these people do better editing than you). There’s this one meme on this Deepika Padukone song right? Ultimate level editing and thought right.”

