Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline’s ‘wahiyat glass ka mask’, a product he had slammed

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder, has said he regrets not investing in Sippline Drinking Shields on the reality show. The Shark Tank judges had unanimously rejected Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields, which they described as “glass ka mask.” Ashneer had, in fact, lost his cool after hearing the pitch and gave a reaction that went viral on social media and was turned into hilarious memes. Also Read| Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal inspect Ashneer Grover's infamous ' ₹1 crore' table: 'Hum bhi bana lenge'

In a conversation with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer was asked if he regrets rejecting the pitch on Shark Tank India. In response, he said, "For the loss of entertainment in my life, yes. Main soch raha hoon, yaar isko main agar galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, but tu paanch aur achi cheezein bana ke la, har roz mein has has ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, but you have to create five more good products, I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise.”

When asked about the memes that have been circulating on social media after his interaction with the Sippline’s founder went viral, Ashneer said, "Mujhe to yahi laga ki ghane vele log hain yaar duniya mein. Koi edit kar raha hai kuch, koi snippet leke edit kar raha hai kuch. Main toh apne Shark Tank team ko bhi bolta rehta tha ki tumse zayada better editing toh ye karte hain. (I only thought that there are many free people in this world, some are editing, some are taking snippets, I keep telling my Shark Tank team that these people do better editing than you). There’s this one meme on this Deepika Padukone song right? Ultimate level editing and thought right.”

Ashneer had grilled Rohit when he pitched the idea and asked him if he is drunk. “Kya Kar raha hai yaar tu (What are you doing),” he had asked, a line which has since turned into a meme. He had also called Drinking Shields the worst product, saying, "Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuchh nahi dekhna chahta life mein (I have never seen such a bad product in my life and don’t want to see it in the future as well. It’s so bad that I don’t want to see anything else in my life now).”

Rohit Warrier, Sippline’s founder, had also tried to roast Ashneer and his fellow Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta in a YouTube video in February. Ashneer is the founder of BharatPe and he was recently removed from the company after a long-drawn fight against other employees and co-founders. Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt.

On Shark Tank India, aspiring entrepreneurs from India pitch their business models to a ‘sharks’ panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television from December 2021 to February 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON