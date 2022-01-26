Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shark Tank's Peyush Bansal gets 'pareshaan' as Kapil Sharma says his net worth is 37500 crore: 'Thodi kam bata di'
Shark Tank’s Peyush Bansal gets ‘pareshaan’ as Kapil Sharma says his net worth is 37500 crore: ‘Thodi kam bata di’

Kapil Sharma recently welcomed the business honchos who feature on Shark Tank India as ‘sharks’. He revealed Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal's net worth, prompting a funny reaction from Aman Gupta.
Peyush Bansal on The Kapil Sharma Show. 
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kapil Sharma recently welcomed the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India on his show for an upcoming episode. A promo of The Kapil Sharma Show reveals that Kapil had a hilarious encounter with Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

The video begins with Kapil introducing Peyush to the audience, along with the other ‘sharks’ - Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

Kapil reveals he prepared a list about the valuation of the entrepreneurs' respective businesses before their arrival. Talking about Peyush, Kapil says his company's net worth is 37,500 crore. Joking about the overwhelming sum, Aman Gupta tells Kapil: “Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you have quoted his less net worth.)"

RELATED STORIES

An astonished Kapil replies: “Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai? Hum langot pehen ke himachal chale jaye (This seems less to you, should I retire to the hills)?" Kapil's reaction cracked up Peyush and the others on the show.

The promo also reveals Kiku Sharda hilariously asking Peyush for cash in exchange for a Lenskart voucher. Peyush then offers Kiku his own glasses, saying he will indeed look ‘cool’ in those. After Kiku puts them on, Kapil compares him to “a chimpanzee with an MBA degree.” Kapil also jokingly suggests that he, along with the guests, should venture into filmmaking. 

Also read: Kiku Sharda jokes about Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar coming on The Kapil Sharma Show frequently: 'Why don't you buy us?'

On Shark Tank India, the business honchos or the titular ‘sharks’ appear as potential investors, who hear out ideas from upcoming entrepreneurs. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm. The Shark Tank members will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend. 

Topics
the kapil sharma show kapil sharma
