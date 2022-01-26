Kiku Sharda jokes about Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar coming on The Kapil Sharma Show frequently: 'Why don't you buy us?'

Taapsee Pannu is all set for her new film, Looop Lapeta, and visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin for the promotions. Comedian Kiku Sharda joked about how Taapsee has been doing “back to back films”, just like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sony shared a new promo for the upcoming episode on social media with the caption, “Lekin ye #LooopLapeta hi toh hasi ka lutf uthaane deta hai, Vakil sahab! (This Looop Lapeta is the one which provides us a chance to laugh).”

The promo shows Kiku arriving as Vakil Saab and taking a seat to chat with Taapsee and Tahir. As he starts talking, host Kapil Sharma asks him to think before he speaks. He replies, “mujhe mauka dein to main soch samajh ke bolunga na, back to back to aap log filmein karte hain. Akshay Kumar ji yaha se nikle nahi ki Taapsee ji aajati hain. Taapsee ji gayi nahi ki Ayushmann Khurrana aajate hain. Aap teeno milke hume khareed kyu nahi lete. Asli Looop Lapeta to yaha chal raha hai. (I will think before speaking only when I get a chance. You people do back to back films. As soon as Akshay Kumar leaves, Taapsee arrives. As soon as Taapsee leaves, Ayushmann Khurrana arrives. Why don't you buy us)?"

In another promo, Kapil had jokingly asked Taapsee about whether she takes out time from her shoots for the film promotions or vice versa. Taapsee had replied in Hindi, “These days, a film can be shot in the time taken out for the film promotions. If I wasn't supposed to promote the films, I would have done five more films.”

Taapsee has several films lined up for release this year, with Looop Lapeta being the first one. She also has cricketer Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Pratik Gandhi, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa and horror film Blurr. The actor is also said to be filming two Tamil and a Telugu film.

