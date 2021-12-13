Taapsee Pannu is running against time in Looop Lapeta teaser, fans say ‘can’t wait’ for film. Watch

Taapsee Pannu is jumping from one film to the other and has now shared the teaser of her next film, Looop Lapeta. It is the official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run.

Sharing the animated teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Time is ticking, and it is time to run! Can’t wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming soon, only on Netflix." It hints about Taapsee running against time, and has an encounter with Tahir Raj Bhasin as well.

Fans reacted to the teaser by saying they ‘can’t wait' for the film to release. “Can't wait to watch," wrote a user while another added “Can't wait.”

The film will release on Netflix and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It is directed by Aakash Bhatia.

In February this year, Taapsee had shared her first look from the film in which she plays the role of Savi. She was seen sitting in a dark and dingy toilet, holding a piece of paper in her hand. She also has a red brace on her right knee. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride."

The film was earlier scheduled to released in January 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Announcing the movie, Taapsee had written on her social media platforms, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony!"