Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal says that he use to feel ‘Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore’

Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal has talked about his experience of coming to The Kapil Sharma Show. Peyush appeared as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India.
Peyush Bansal on The Kapil Sharma Show. 
Published on Feb 12, 2022 10:22 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shark Tank India has received immense appreciation and an amazing response from the audience. Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, who was one of the sharks, has now opened up about his experience of visiting The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest. 

Earlier this month, Peyush, Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Aman Gupta (boAt), appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

Earlier this week, Peyush joined comedian Rohan Joshi for a live-stream session on his YouTube channel. When Peyush was asked about his experience of coming to The Kapil Sharma Show, Peyush said, “He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn’t resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop.” He added, “And I wasn’t… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious.”

On the show, Peyush has invested in 16 deals with a total amount of 4.19 crore.

In an interview with comedian Abish Matthew, who hosted Shark Tank India's special SonyLiv episode, Peyush had talked about the speculations of the show being scripted. He said, “The reality is that we are not even allowed to watch the presentations (of the pitchers) or behind the stage, we are shielded so we don’t get even the slightest glimpse about who is about to come, neither do we have any documents. We arrive there, the presenter comes, and a minute or two before the presenter comes, we get to see the demo unit or presentation they bring along, and we need to take a call. And it is as real as it can get."

The first season of the show premiered from December 20, 2021 to February 4, 2022. A special episode titled Gateway to The Shark Tank streamed on February 11, 2022 on SonyLiv.

