Shark Tank: Peyush Bansal offers blank cheque to pitcher for his safe disposal of sanitary pads idea, Aman Gupta reacts

Shark Tank India has seen several promising entrepreneurs impressing the ‘sharks’ with their innovative ideas. But it is Ajinkya Dhariya, who not just impressed the sharks, but made them fight each other to grab his business idea. Peyush Bansal, Lenskart COO, offered him a deal with whatever amount he wished for, and Anupam Mittal was ready to match the figure, while Namita Thapar and Vinita Singh lured him in the name of women power. Also read: Shark Tank judges in splits as Kiku Sharda asks how they feel after upset stomach: 'Acidity or liquidity?'

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo of Ajinkya Dhariya's deal with the caption, “First time in the history, Sharks ne Ajinkya ko offer ki munh mangi deal (for the first time in the history, sharks offer Ajinkya whatever he wishes for).” Ajinkya wanted funds for his company which offers a solution for disposing sanitary napkins. He wanted ₹50 lakh for two percent equity.

The promo shows Peyush being the first one to offer a dream deal to Ajinkya. He tells him, “1 chahiye, 1.25 chahiye, 1.5 chahiye, 2 chahiye, 2.5 chahiye, jo aap loge wo lelo aapki valuation. Ya to aap genius ho ya lucky ho.” He started writing a blank cheque, but Vineeta screamed to stop him from doing so. He said, “Dekho main to karunga deal, tumhe karna, nahi karna wo dekhlena (I will do the deal, you people want to do it or not, you can see)." He told Ajinkya, “Aap amount batado, percent aapne batadia, mujhe negotiate nahi karna (you tell me the amount, you have already told the percentage, I don't want to negotiate further)."

Looking at Peyush's offer, Aman Gupta screamed, “Oh my God, this is amazing.” Anupam Mittal says he can match the offer with ₹1 crore for foru percent equity. He says, "I don't think you should dilute more equity. What had your mom said, keep the equity safe."

Namita also jumps in and says, “Which is why my and Vineeta's offer is the best, listen. We will be your champion.” Vineeta adds, “Do mahilaye aapke sath is cause mein judna chahti hai (two women want to join you in this cause)."

Ajinkya finally struck a ₹1 crore deal for four percent equity with all four of them. He is 26-year-old and hails from Pune.

