Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover hilariously rejects Rochelle Rao's 'pitch', says 'yeh sab doglapan hai'. Watch

The 'sharks' from reality TV show Shark Tank India are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. In a behind-the-scenes video shared from the sets of the show, shark Ashneer Grover is seen refusing to hear out a 'pitch' made by Rochelle Rao.

In the video posted on YouTube, BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover is seen on the sets of the The Kapil Sharma Show when cast member Rochelle Rao walks towards him and tries to pitch a business idea to him, similar to how pitchers do it on Shark Tank India. "Hi Ashneer, I am your biggest fan and I have a great deal for you. Would you like to hear it?"

But to Rochelle's disappointment, Ashneer responds with a curt: 'No!' before turning to the camera and saying, "Yeh sab doglapan hai (This is all double standards)." Rochelle can be seen fake crying in the background.

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who are willing to invest their money, time and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Ashneer's line 'Yeh sab doglapan hai' became popular after he said this while criticising a pitcher's business idea on Shark Tank India a few weeks ago. Many memes were made on the incident as well.

Shark Tank India features six other ‘sharks’ - Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

