Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover says Vineeta Singh was his 'hot junior' at IIM: 'We exchanged flirtatious glances'
tv

Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover says Vineeta Singh was his 'hot junior' at IIM: 'We exchanged flirtatious glances'

Ashneer Grover has revealed in a new interaction talked about how Vineeta Singh was his junior at college. 
Ashneer Grover said Vineeta Singh was his junior at college.
Published on May 05, 2022 01:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of fintech platform BharatPe appeared on the first season of Shark Tank India, as one of the seven investors. At a recent event, Ashneer spoke about his co-judge Vineeta Singh and others. Also Read: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reacts to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's spoof Sasta Shark Tank: 'What acting'

Ashneer gave a lecture at Lovely Professional University recently, and talked about his co-judges. He said, “I knew Anupam from before. I’d pitched him an idea once, and in the month that he took to get back to me, I accepted somebody else’s investment, so I ended up saying no to him. Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those ‘hot juniors’. Aman is a great guy, our ‘auditions’ for the show were held together at my place. Peyush everybody knew from Lenskart, and Namita I met for the first time on the show.”

He also talked about his experience on the show. He said, “None of us went with the intention of making money. Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even 5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending 10 crore each on the show. We said okay. We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours.”

RELATED STORIES

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ashneer grover vineeta singh shark tank anupam mittal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP