Shark Tank's Namita Thapar reveals struggles with IVF, taking 25 injections: 'After 2 attempts I gave up'

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar shared her experience of undergoing two failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, while trying to conceive for the second time. During a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 2, Namita made the revelation during a pitch made by budding entrepreneurs Chandan Prasad, Vikram Rajput, and Sohan Sahu about their home kit for IUI (Intrauterine insemination), a type of artificial insemination. After listening to their pitch Namita shared her story of how she was unable to get pregnant for the second time through IVF. Also read: Namita Thapar talks about body shaming in India, being called 'moti'

Namita said she became a mother by naturally conceiving at the age of 28. Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, added that she faced fertility problems, after three to four years, when she was trying for a second kid. She chose to undergo the IVF way twice, enduring 25 injections that caused her 'emotional and physical pain'.

Namita Thapar said, “In my case when I was 28-years-old I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that for three to four years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids, but imagine the parents, who don’t have kids."

She further said that after two attempts, she stopped the treatment and was happy with just one child. Namita added she was able to conceive naturally after a few months, but it took her time to recover from the trauma.

Namita said, "After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly even on my YouTube channel I couldn’t as it was taboo to speak, a scar but six months back I spoke about infertility with the doctor and stayed up all night thinking if I could go public about this. People did support me and said it's private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book.”

Namita's step to open up about her struggles with IVF was lauded by the other judges on the show. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs explained how they came about their business, while also giving a demo of their product.