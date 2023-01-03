Shark Tank India: Viewers ask ‘what joke is this’ as sharks reject a makeup brand for Vineeta’s sake

Shark Tank India returned to the small screens with season 2 on Monday. Five sharks including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta heard quite a few interesting pitches and decided to invest in some of them. However, a pitch about a makeup brand, Recode, was rejected mainly because it was a competitor brand for Vineeta Singh's makeup brand, Sugar. Many viewers took to Twitter to register their disappointment over the practice. Also read: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh recall strange places they got pitches: 'Inside washrooms, chasing cars'

All the sharks were very impressed with how two small-town entrepreneurs pitched their homegrown makeup brand Recode and revealed some interesting business strategies which left the sharks stunned. All of them, except Peyush Bansal, still rejected the pitch just because it was from the same industry as Vineeta Singh. The Sugar co-founder was also left surprised when she was told Sugar follows Recode on Instagram.

Commenting on the incident, a Twitter user wrote, “Disappointed with Shark Tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investment just because shark doesn't want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is that?” Another said, “Shark Tank India. Watched the pitch for RECODE brand .. #sharks people have respect for you for what you guys have done .. but what I have seen today the way #sugarcosmetics friendship club worked it doesn’t gives a thumps up to the concept of raising funds.”

One more asked, “why have they turned Shark Tank season 2 into a full tv serial drama. “mein apne doston ke competition pe invest nahi karta (I don't invest in my friend's competition)” bhai??? y’all are an investor what is wrong with you guys?? I love how Peyush went this is stupid.” A Twitter user pointed out, “On #SharkTankIndiaS2 People Related to Mekup Brand's, Pharmaceutical, Eyewear, These Sectors Are Closed for Fund Raising So Forget about this Sectors. Kay Majak Bana Rakha hai Shark Tank ka. Ye logon ne apna group bana Rakha hai is sector me kisko Aage nahi badhne denge (they have made it a joke. These people have made a group and won't let anyone move ahead of them).” A similar comment read: “Lesson of the day from Shark Tank - if you are a founder from beauty, audio gadgets, eyewear, pharma or marriage business then don’t go there! People will not invest. Weird reason !! Such a bad message!”

