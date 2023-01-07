Sheezan Khan's bail plea hearing adjourned as Tunisha Sharma's mom yet to record statement

Sheezan Khan, who was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide in Tunisha Sharma's death case, continues to remain lodged in Thane jail. A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday adjourned the hearing of his bail application till January 9. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on their show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul when she was found dead on the sets on December 24. The two were earlier in a relationship and are said to have broken up recently. Also read: Tunisha Sharma's birth anniversary: Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq, Reem Sheikh and others remember her

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court deferred the hearing after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police submitted they had not been able to record the statement of Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma as she was busy with post-death rituals and sought time till January 13 to put up their stand on Sheezan’s bail application. Vanita Sharma was not present in the court on Saturday.

Seeking relief for Sheezan, his counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court the 28-year-old actor has already been in jail for 14 days. After hearing both sides, the court kept the hearing on January 9.

Earlier, Vanita had alleged her daughter Tunisha’s death could be a case of murder. She also accused Sheezan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sheezan's family has denied all such claims. His sister Falaq Naaz has accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma. She also said that Tunisha and Sheezan broke up on a positive note. Falaq and her sister Shafaq Naaz, and his mother Kehekshan Faisi, along with his lawyer Shailendra Mishra recently held a press conference to counter Vanita's claims.

On Tunisha's birth anniversary this week, Falaq Naaz even shared a montage of their happy pictures on Instagram with a touching note. A portion of the caption read: “Sleepless nights, unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai (you are seeing all this, I know you are somewhere near) I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday ttuunnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan (I hope your search for peace has ended) Happy Birthday and I love you too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON