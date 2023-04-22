Sheezan Khan shares Eid wish, remembers Tunisha Sharma: ‘Jo door hai nazar se…'

Sheezan Khan sent out Eid wishes for late Tunisha Sharma, his late ex-girlfriend, on his Instagram Stories. The actor also shared several photos from his time on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul including one happy moment with Tunisha. Sheezan was taken in to custody on December 25, 2023 for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha, who he was seeing before her death. The 20-year-old Tunisha was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. Sheezan and Tunisha had reportedly broken up a few weeks before her death. (Also read: Sheezan Khan pens poem for Tunisha Sharma, shares throwback video; calls her 'mine and only')

Sheezan Khan also shared an old throwback picture of himself and Tunisha Sharma from their TV show.

On Friday, Sheezan put up a simple note remembering Tunisha on Eid. He wrote, "Jo Door Hai Nazar Se Uss Chaand Ko Bhi Chaand Mubarak (Wishing Eid Mubarak to the dear one who is away from us right now)."

Sheezan remembered Tunisha with a Eid wish on Friday.

Prior to that, he had also added a series of photographs with the caption, "Photo Dump!" and a sunflower emoji. The behind-the-scenes photos from Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul shows the actor hanging out on the sets, with a few pics with his co-stars. The last picture is of Tunisha and himself looking at one another and laughing while in costume. Tunisha played Shehzaadi Mariam on the show while Sheezan played Ali Baba.

Fans also wished the actor on the occasion of Eid. One fan shared, "May this Eid fills your life with the brightest of colours. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Eid! Eid Mubarak looking so handsome mashallah @sheezan9." Another said they missed him on the show, "Baba miss you as Alibaba." Another added, "I miss you baba I hope that you will be return in next chapter dastane kabul inshallah."

In January, Abhishek Nigam replaced Sheezan after the television show was renamed Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2. Manul Chudasama was also cast as Shehzadi Mariam. Actor Sayantani Ghosh plays the antagonist SimSim on the show which airs on the Sony SAB channel.

Sheezan was released on bail by the Vasai court in early March after spending 70 days in jail. According to Tarun Sharma, the family lawyer of Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan has been asked to surrender his passport to the investigating officer and not to leave Mumbai without prior permission of the magistrate court. The actor also has to attend court proceedings regularly.

