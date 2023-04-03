Sheezan Khan pens poem for Tunisha Sharma, shares throwback video; calls her 'mine and only'

Actor Sheezan Khan has shared a montage of throwback video clips of himself with the late actor Tunisha Sharma. They worked together on the fantasy show Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul. She was found dead on the sets of the show and he was arrested a day later, after Tunisha's mother accused him of abetment to suicide. (Also read: Manul Chudasama will play Tunisha Sharma's role in Ali Baba) Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma in a throwback pic that he has shared.

Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan Khan had cheated on her daughter and manipulated her. After spending nearly two months in jail, Sheezan was granted bail early in March.

The montage video that Sheezan posted shows Sheezan and Tunisha enjoying each other's company at various points - both on sets and off the sets. Tunisha is seen happily posing with Sheezan, and often teasing him in the clips.

In his post, Sheezan wrote a heartfelt poem in Hindi and labeled Tunisha as an angel. His sister Shafaq Naaz was among the first ones to respond to the post. She dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Actor Abhishek Awasthi also wrote, "Beautifully written bro @sheezan9 and sab ke naam bhi badi khoobasoorti se shabdon me sajaye (you have beautifully woven everyone's names with your words)." Ravi Bhatia and Sayantani Ghosh also posted heart emojis in the comment section.

Sheezan's fans also flooded the comment section with their comments and praised him. “Baat yahan samajh aa gai hai..woh muhabbat thi apke poore pariwar ki..ab sabke mooh band ho gaye..apki muhabbat amar ho gai (It is clear, she was the love of your entire family. Everyone should shut their mouth as your love is immortal now)...you are such an amazing soul,” one of them wrote.

Another one commented, "Himmat rakho ...sb thik hoga ...apki mother,apki dono sisters ne bhut fight ki hai apke liye ki ap thik ho apne kuch ni kiya (Stay strong, your mom and sisters have fought a lot for you. You are fine, you haven't done anything wrong)...stay strong."

A Mumbai court granted bail to Sheezan Khan citing that the probe was complete and chargesheet was also filed, so there was no reason for the actor to be in custody anymore. The bail was granted on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, and one or two sureties of the same amount.

