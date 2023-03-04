Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shafaq Naaz sighs a relief as brother Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case: We have been waiting for this (Exclusive)

Shafaq Naaz sighs a relief as brother Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case: We have been waiting for this (Exclusive)

tv
Published on Mar 04, 2023 02:14 PM IST

As actor Sheezan Khan got a bail minutes ago, his actor-sister Shafaq Naaz spoke to us, sharing how the family is happy. Read the exclusive report.

Sheezan Khan; Shafaq Naaz
Sheezan Khan; Shafaq Naaz
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Sheezan Khan was granted bail on a bond of 1 lakh on Saturday. Khan was arrested on December 25 in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. After over two months, the actor was granted bail by a Maharashtra court.

When we reached out to Khan’s actor-sister Shafaq Naaz, she sighed with the news. “It’s finally big news (for us). We are very happy this is what we have been waiting for,” she said, adding, “We are on our way to the court. The lawyers have started doing the paperwork.”

Ask her if she has spoken to her brother recently and she says, “Not now. I have no idea when he will get out. But we’ll get to know soon.” Their sister Falaq Naaz was admitted in the hospital earlier in January, giving an update about her, she said, “She is doing fine. We are fine now.”

Khan was arrested for alleged abetment of Sharma’s suicide late last year and was lodged in jail under judicial custody. Khan was in a relationship with the 21-year-old but the two broke up. Sharma was found dead in Khan’s makeup room.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out