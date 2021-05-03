Shefali Jariwala: Keep yourself occupied mentally and physically amid such dark times

As things look grim with the spiking Covid-19 cases in the country, it is important for everyone to take care of their mental health, asserts Shefali Jariwala.

“This is the time yet again that we prioritise ourselves because we don’t want to fall into that zone of darkness. We all are getting frustrated. Hence, it’s important that we keep ourselves occupied mentally and physically, in whatever way w can. Find your own peace right now,” says the 38-year-old.

Pointing out how this year started on a positive note but things quickly took a bad turn last month onwards, the actor says she herself was looking forward to a brighter 2021.

“I was excited and hoping that things would be different and we all will get back to work but the way things are looking now, it is very frustrating, to be honest. Even last year, during this time, it was very frustrating for me because I had just come out of a reality show where I was cooped inside the house and then lockdown happened,” recalls Jariwala, who managed to go on a quick vacation with her husband, Parag Tyagi, just before the situation worsened.

On how she is coping with the pandemic and the tension around, the actor admits she is trying to remain positive even thought her work schedule has been affected massively.

“I did shoot for one film but now I don’t know when that’s going to release, so it’s all in a limbo. After the experience of last year, I learnt to be a lot more patient and pursue my interests and be in touch with things that I missed out on. I’ve started prioritising my health. Last year was about healing ourselves physically and mentally. That’s how I’m dealing with it this year, too,” she concludes.