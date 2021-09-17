Shehbaz Badesha tattoos Shehnaaz Gill's name, Sidharth Shukla's face on his arm, see pic and video

Shehnaaz Gill's brother has found yet another way to keep the memories of Sidharth Shukla alive. On Friday, he took to Instagram and revealed he has tattooed Sidharth's face on his arm. He also inked Shehnaaz's name beneath it.

“Your memories will be as real as you You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories,” he said in the caption of the post. Several fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth took to the comments section and showered Shehbaz with love.

“Baaaaazzzzz I love you brother.... Yes he is forever in our heart.. Forever,” a fan commented. “This made me sooo emotional.... We love you Sidharth we love you forever... #sidnaazforever,” added another fan. Many others also asked him to send their love to Shehnaaz.

+

Shehbaz has been dedicating numerous posts to Sidharth since his death. In his first post since Sidharth's death, Shehbaz wrote, “Mera Sher, you are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you not, love you."

Also read: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get playful in unseen photo, fans say ‘this one makes me cry’

The Bigg Boss 13 winner died on September 2. Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating Sidharth. Shehbaz had accompanied Shehnaaz to the funeral, which took place in Mumbai. Shehbaz consoled an emotional Shehnaaz when she made her way to the Oshiwara crematorium.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met in the Bigg Boss 13 house. During the reality show, she fell head over heels for him and went on to even confess her love for him. However, after the show, they maintained that they were just friends. The rumoured couple often made joint appearances since the show ended. They were last seen together on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. They also starred in a few music videos as well.