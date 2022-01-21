Shehnaaz Gill asks fans ‘How's the day’ as she poses in yellow lehenga, fans call her 'Sid ki pyaari Naaz'. See pics

Actor Shehnaz Gill posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram. In the pictures, Shehnaaz wore a yellow outfit.

She shared the pictures and captioned it, “How’s the day?” Shehnaaz wore a yellow lehenga which has mirror work, along with a pink and blue chunni.

One person commented “Day is bright as yellow and you look like a princess, Sending love from Australia.” Another one said, “The day is beautiful but you’re more beautiful.” While one wrote, “Shehnaaz you look like a beautiful yellow flower. May you always smile like this. Sid ki pyaari Naaz.” Other fans complimented her by calling her “beautiful," a “traditional beauty,” and “perfect."

Earlier, Shehnaaz shared a video made by Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj added musical beats to some of Shehnaaz's old clips from Bigg Boss 13, in which Shehnaaz was heard saying, "Such a boring day, such a boring people". When Shehnaaz says, "Koi baat hi nahi karta mere se, koi pyaar nahi karta mere se (Nobody talks to me, nobody loves me)", her co-contestant Arti Singh responds, "Paka rahi hai, main jaa rahi hoon bahar (You are boring me, I am leaving)".

Shehnaaz was seen on screen last year in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which also starred actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actor has kept a low profile since the sudden death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla last year.

Last year, Shehnaaz's tribute song for Sidharth, Tu Yaheen Hai, was released. The song was sung by her and written by Raj Ranjodh. The music video showed Shehnaaz living a lonely life in a foreign location, lost in memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagined Sidharth wiping her tears away and calling her by her nickname, “Sana."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had met on Bigg Boss 13 and grew close. Sidharth was declared the winner while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died of heart attack on September 2.

