Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate for hilarious new Bigg Boss remix, fans say, 'mazaa aa gaya'

It was during the lockdown in 2020 that musician Yashraj Mukhate gained internet fame through his remix of a Shehnaaz Gill line from Bigg Boss 13. Yashraj is back again, collaborating with Shehnaaz this time and the fans are loving it.

In a new video posted by Yashraj on Instagram Reels, the musician adds a musical flavour to an old clip from Bigg Boss 13 in which Shehnaaz can be heard saying, "Such a boring day, such a boring people". When Shehnaaz says, "Koi baat hi nahi karta mere se, koi pyaar nahi karta mere se (Nobody talks to me, nobody loves me)", her co-contestant Arti Singh responds, "Paka rahi hai, main jaa rahi hoon bahar (You are boring me, I am leaving)".

Yashraj adds musical beats and cords to the exchange, turning it into a catchy song called Boring Day. The musician even adds his own rap to the 'song'. The twist in the video is Shehnaaz herself joining Yashraj in singing and dancing to the song.

"Boring Day. Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill. @artisingh5 love your expressions," Yashraj wrote as the caption the video. The video ends with the credits, "Music- Yashraj Mukhate, Vocals- Shehnaaz Gill". Shehnaaz shared the video on her own Instagram handle as well.

The video recieved a lot of love and praise from fans and members of the industry. Archana Puran Singh commented, "Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj. Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya (After a long time but it is fun)." Stand-up comic Tanmay Bhat quipped, "Archana Puran Singh has already laughed so I guess I’m not needed." Ankush Bahuguna added, "Life has meaning now," with a laughter emoji at the end.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in new video, says he made her ‘strong’: ‘I learnt so much’. Watch

Shehnaaz was seen on screen last year in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actor has kept a low profile since the sudden death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla last year. In a video chat with Sister Shivani months after his death, Shehnaaz said, "He taught me so much. He made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything. I am so strong now."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON