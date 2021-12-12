Shehnaaz Gill envisions Sidharth Shukla as her guardian angel in special birth anniversary post, fans get emotional

Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill dedicated a special Instagram post to him on his 41st birth anniversary on Sunday. She shared an edited picture of him with angel wings. However, she did not add any caption.

The post left fans emotional. “Ronaa agaya (This made me cry),” one wrote. “Missing him. Stay strong Sana,” another said. “He’s with you baccha (kid)! Wishing your Sidharth a very Happy Birthday! Your Angel! I love you both forever,” a third commented.

In September, Sidharth died of a suspected heart attack. Shehnaaz kept a low profile on social media for several weeks. Almost two months later, she released a tribute song for him, titled Tu Yaheen Hai. The music video included footage of them together, from Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, affectionately called ‘Sidnaaz’ by fans, came close on Bigg Boss 13 and were often in the news for their displays of affection. However, they never admitted to being in a relationship and claimed to be just good friends. They also called each other ‘family’.

Talking to Hindustan Times, former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife. “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today, it shakes my very core). People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti (friendship) or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife). After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz,” she said.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz also featured in music videos such as Bhula Doonga and Shona Shona. They also starred together in his final project, a music video titled Habit. However, he died before the shoot could be completed. The video was released with the footage shot in Goa before his demise.