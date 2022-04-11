Shehnaaz Gill gets praises as she invites fans to click selfies with her at airport: 'How humble and sweet'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is getting praises from her fans for her kind gesture. The Punjabi singer-actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday as she returned from her native place in Punjab. Shehnaaz, who was dressed in a lavender Kurti that she paired with a white dupatta and salwar, posed for the paparazzi as she made her way out of the airport. Some fans also spotted her at the airport and wanted to click pictures with her and she obliged. Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill does gidda with elderly neighbours from her village, fans says ‘yaar mazaa hi aagaya’. Watch

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shehnaaz is seen posing for the paparazzi when she notices a fan. She gestures for the fan to come to her, after which they clicked a selfie together. She also stopped by for another fan who approached her for a selfie. Another video showed her posing with a group of fans.

Her fans called her 'sweet' and 'humble' as they commented on the video, noting that she herself invited her fan to click pictures with her. One wrote, "She is very sweet she only calls her fans for selfies." Another commented, "Sabko bulaake photo lene de rahi (She is inviting people to click pictures with her).. how humble and sweet."

Some dubbed her 'beauty in simplicity.' A fan wrote, "Wow... She is so simple and pretty," while another commented, "She is such a sweetheart girl very cute innocent down to earth pure soul." Others remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla, writing, 'she smiles for him.'

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also received a token of appreciation from the staff of Indigo airlines in Amritsar before her arrival in Mumbai. She shared a note from Indigo staff addressed to her on her Twitter account that read, "It was a pleasure having you onboard. Hope to see you soon! We loved you in Big Boss! Keep entertaining us! You deserve the world!"

Shehnaaz thanked the crew for the note as well as for helping her with her luggage. She wrote, "A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again."

Shehnaaz was recently at her native place in Punjab. She had shared a video from the village on her Instagram account in which she was singing and doing gidda with a group of her elderly neighbours.

